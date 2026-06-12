Hegemoney

Hegemoney

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Lucas Allen | Cnonsensus's avatar
Lucas Allen | Cnonsensus
Jun 18

The most interesting shift here is that imbalances are no longer just economic distortions — they are becoming instruments of statecraft.

If surpluses function as war chests, industrial-policy tools, and buffers against sanctions, then voluntary rebalancing is much harder to imagine. What looks inefficient from a welfare perspective can still look rational from a geopolitical perspective.

The core loop seems to be: surpluses buy buffers, buffers enable risk-taking, risk-taking triggers sanctions, sanctions prove you needed bigger buffers.

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ebipere clark's avatar
ebipere clark
Jun 14

Same with domestic imbalances - the national debt.

Gold made rebalancing automatic.

Fiat makes rebalancing political.

The orthodox error is to use commodity-standard economic theory in a fiat world.

The heterodox error is to treat fiat discretion as liberation, while underpricing the politics that discretion creates.

We have to wait on politicians to correct imbalances and they won’t until they have to or until it’s too late.

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