Hegemoney

Hegemoney

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
2h

There is an analogy to be drawn between Russia's use of "hybrid warfare" - cyber attacks, sabotage, hiring unwitting flunkies online to commit crimes - and America's deployment of sanctions and blockades. In each case, we may say that if war is a continuation of diplomacy by other means, the "hybrid" warfare is a continuation of warfare by other means. Just as we ought to assess the American military's effectiveness in bombing Iran by the political goals it achieves rather than what the attacks destroy, so we should judge the choice to employ unconventional warfare.

People naturally resent Russia's attacks and wonder why European countries cannot respond in kind. The answer is that these methods are not-really-deniable breaches of law and consequently are not available to rule-of-law countries. Similarly, sanctions are more effectively employed by rule-of-law regimes because the rule of law is part of the service they are withholding by sanction.

A part of the process you are describing is due to the decay of the rule of law in America: the service being withheld is becoming less valuable, the sanctions more often perceived to be unjust if not outright illegal. The other part is that sanctions are more effective as a threat than after they are deployed; they are a weapon quickly blunted by use.

Reply
Share
Robin Luethe's avatar
Robin Luethe
3h

That power we had was actually real and useful. But need to be used cautiously. And generally, with the support of our major allies. And never against them.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Column N.A. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture