On July 31, the United States and Japan intervened jointly to strengthen the yen — the first bilateral U.S.-Japan joint yen purchase since the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998. Japan spent an estimated $87 billion across two separate interventions (one solo, one joint with the U.S.) on July 30 and 31, one of the largest currency defenses on record. How much did America spend? Well, without direct confirmation from Treasury or the Fed, the now-famous Reuters shot of Treasury Secretary Bessent’s notepad reading “To do: Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5–10 bil.” became the number that everyone believed America spent. The press then reported that the U.S. sold euros rather than dollars to support the yen.
Now, while Secretary Bessent confirmed that the U.S. was intervening and will intervene again to support the yen, he never publicly confirmed the size of the intervention. The market and press pegged the intervention at $5–10 billion from the leaked notepad. However, while poking around in Treasury’s weekly International Reserve Position report, I could find no evidence of a large-scale yen purchase or significant euro sales. The report includes foreign currency holdings from Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund (ESF) and the Fed’s System Open Market Account (SOMA). On July 24, the last print before the intervention, euro holdings stood at $25.94 billion. On July 31, they were at $26.26 billion. On August 7 — a full week after execution and presumably three days after settlement — they stood at $25.89 billion.
As a rule I don’t do math in public, but this is not what a $10 billion sale looks like.
Millions, not billions
The data imply the U.S. intervened on a scale closer to a few hundred million dollars than a few billion. In our analysis of the data between the July 31 and August 7 reporting dates, euro holdings fell $367 million while yen holdings rose $624 million (before FX valuations). Adjusting for the euro’s appreciation from July 31 to August 7, our back-of-the-envelope calculation implies the euro sale came to roughly €380 million, about $440 million. The Federal Reserve’s weekly Factors Affecting Reserve Balances report also showed a marginal increase in foreign currency holdings (where the aggregate SOMA FX holdings data lives), gaining only $422 million in the week following the intervention.
I thought maybe the discrepancies would appear in derivatives or FX valuations. No dice. The weekly Treasury report showed that short positions in FX derivatives (which is where a short euro forward position would appear) barely moved. All else equal, for the exchange rate to hide a $10 billion sale inside an otherwise relatively flat book, the euro would have needed to rally from 1.15 to roughly 1.84 in a week! Meanwhile, here we are still at around 1.15.
I can’t get every number to reconcile — again, math in public — but any way you cut the data, there is nowhere for $5–10 billion to hide. After FX valuations, roughly $440 million of euros were sold against roughly $640 million of yen bought. The gap could suggest part of the yen was purchased with dollars, which would complicate the media’s claim that only euros were used specifically to spare the dollar.
There has been no official confirmation on which account sold the euros. Shahin Vallée and Mark Sobel both read the operation as Treasury-only — “seemingly without any co-investment” from the Fed, in Vallée’s careful phrasing — which would break with precedent from 2000 (joint defense of the euro) and 2011 (G7 intervention to prevent destabilizing appreciation in the yen after the Fukushima earthquake), when Treasury and the Fed split interventions evenly.
Perception is reality
Without some econometrics, it is hard to quantify the exact impact of the joint intervention relative to other factors such as Japan’s massive solo intervention the day prior or softer U.S. economic data. USD/JPY strengthened (lower value means stronger yen) from near ¥164 (yen per dollar) to around ¥155 (yen per dollar) since July 30, but has given back a portion of those gains, with USD/JPY retracing to the ¥159/158 area.
Markets often respond to the idea that capacity exists rather than any actual deployment. Mario Draghi’s 2012 “whatever it takes” remains the canonical case. In July 2012, amidst the highest point of stress in the European Debt Crisis, Draghi, the then-President of the European Central Bank, promised with that one phrase that the ECB would not let the euro fail. This commitment and the belief that the ECB would follow through succeeded in stabilizing markets. A program to stabilize the euro was launched after Draghi’s statement but never activated — markets just needed to believe the capacity was there.
Something much smaller but somewhat similar just happened with Bessent and Japan. The ambiguity about the details of the U.S. intervention had two results. First, markets filled in some of the gaps with a rather negative version of events: the press reported that unnamed European officials were irritated (though no official said so publicly); and commentators assumed Japan had already tapped FIMA and was expanding the Fed’s balance sheet (though the MOF said it would only use it for future intervention and the facility has remained unused for eight straight weeks and counting). And second, the ambiguity left the market with nothing but a photo op and a press conference that confirmed U.S. commitment to stabilizing the yen, which markets treated as evidence that capacity and intent to intervene were present — this may have amplified the impact of a much smaller euro sale.
Glass half full?
Much of the commentary around the intervention interprets it as a story about American weakness. The Treasury market can be held hostage. Washington’s options for currency intervention are constrained. Reserves that can’t be sold are not reserves. The FT’s Katie Martin called the Treasury market America’s “squishy underbelly” and Barry Eichengreen issued similar warnings. These concerns are real. U.S. debt is approaching $40 trillion.
But I don’t think this intervention is a death knell. For one, the Treasury market is not the easy hostage that some suggest. The largest holders of Treasuries at this moment are those who probably do not want to trigger a selloff in the market. Selling Treasuries to get dollars to buy your own currency will trigger a sharp appreciation in your currency, which is exactly what Japan wanted. It is hard to imagine China wanting to engineer a sharp appreciation of the RMB by doing the same. It’s also worth noting that our other adversaries aren’t holding enough Treasuries to be meaningful. We froze Russia’s reserves.
Building more capacity for currency interventions is possible but complicated. Treasury’s ESF foreign-currency holdings are modest, requiring the Fed to serve as the firepower in any future intervention — warehousing or SDR certificate monetization to fund the ESF, the FIMA repo facility to fund allied central banks, or maybe a solo SOMA intervention. Using these facilities will require Fed approval and ultimately expand the balance sheet. The Fed can sterilize the reserve impact so the operations do not ease monetary conditions, but balance sheet expansion in a period of elevated inflation is complicated. However just because the U.S. is constrained does not mean it is powerless.
We won’t really know what happened until the ESF’s July and August financial statements or the Fed’s Q3 foreign exchange operations report come out later this year. Maybe they will show the U.S. really did sell $10 billion of euros. I am skeptical.
Whatever the final number, I think history will view this particular intervention as demonstrating Washington’s willingness to defend an allied country’s currency with just a little bit of money and a lot of talk. And to be clear, that is not a bad thing. Mario Draghi’s “whatever it takes” was not a bluff. This intervention is certainly not the scale or breadth of “whatever it takes.” But maybe it is our “whenever yen breaks” moment. Dollar statecraft ultimately depends not just on resources, but also on markets believing that the resources will be deployed if needed.
Negative feedback loop looks like this
Yen weakens, JGB yields rise, USTR/BOJ/MOF Intervene to buy Yen.
short term success, yen strengthens on back of intervention, but JGB yields do not react.
Japan spends 5% of its FX reserves, and USTR looses credibility. US yields now get caught in the collateral damage.
When that happens, global yields start to rise.
Why is this happening.
China wants the Japanese to back down on its comments re Taiwan.
America had all but learned this lesson post Pelosi trip to Taipei where China's sale of Treasuries ( despite the fact that the fed were hiking ) contributed to a doubling of US bond yields. 2.5 - 5.0.
During this time ( Aug 22 - Oct 23) we also had a US debt downgrade by Moodys. 3 weeks before the downgrade we also had Yellen visit Bejing ( though never mentioned for what I believe was an attempt by USTR to have China prepared for the downgrade, but more importantly to implore the Chinese not to continue with their selling of UST’s.
You might argue that it’s conjecture, but why would China acquiesce to yellens request when it was in the middle of the CHIPS war. Notably, post the downgrade the Chinese said absolutely nothing. They continued to apply pressure via sales of UST’s.
From March that year, there had been a realisation that Pelosi had committed the gravest of diplomatic faux pas’s. Jake Sullivan, Sec State Blinken, Yellen and others met with various Chinese officials on the bye-lines of international fora to try and re-establish connectivity which the Chinese had shut down.
No clearer evidence of how pissed the Chinese were and how determined they were to hammer home the importance of “one China policy” was the invite issued by Xi to Kissinger. Kissinger died less than a year later. He was 99. No doctor would sign someone of that age to travel to Bejing. Kissinger’s trip was symbolic. Xi called him a “friend of China” referring to the wilderness years ( 50 ) prior to Kissinger re establishing diplomatic relations with China. Xi was telling the world, nothing supersedes the importance of One China policy.
Not only was China reducing its UST’s, but the depreciation in its REER at this time saw Chinas exports explode registering a 1.0 trio cumulative surplus from 22-25. Look the price of UST’s in Gold. China, instead of converting the exploding surplus into dollars, they bought Gold. So, they weaponised US bonds, Gold and REER to squeeze the US.
As an aside, if you look at Chinese fx strategy post covid there are 2 distinct phases.
Phase 1.
China began an appreciation of its REER via purchase of Dollars, notably vs the Yen ( KRW and other Asian Fx also ).
REER appreciation fended off or hedged the effects of inflation that ultimately went to 8% in the US/Europe. China had no inflation.
The Fed made things worse when they sat on their hands for 24 !! months. If you look carefully, the yield differential story that propelled USD/Yen to its highs, certainly accelerates post the Fed playing catch up, but USD/Yen had begun its rally at the end of 2022.
A feature of this inflation weaponisation is that both the Yen and Gold initially underperformed CNY during this period.
It’s my strongly held view that the Chinese weaponised inflation to undermine the credibility of UST’s, Yen and JGB’s and initially vs Gold in pursuit of their ambition to promote the safe haven characteristics of Chinese bonds. Isn’t it noteworthy that CNY bonds have outperformed US10’s & JGB’s from the beginning of Covid. It reminds me of something my old colleague and former chief economist of the OECD told me in the early 90’s when Euro currency block devaluations were threatening project Euro.
No one owns Chinas bond mkt, not at a sovereign level at least and if China is to promote RMB internationally with a view to capital account convertibility it has to demonstrate to international investors that CNY bonds are reliable. Inflation provided the platform to do this.
To challenge dollar hegemony and promote CNY as a worthy competitor, China has brought the full faith and credit of US bonds into question.
It would be a mistake to believe the Chinese want to cripple the dollar, or see US bond markets collapse, as they are as dependent on the US consumer as is Trump. However, it took 3 years for Trump to realise that one China policy must be respected.
Let’s take a look back at what happened in Oct 2023 when the Biden Administration finally copped on to the message Xi was delivering via Kissinger. Schumer made the first bi-partisan congressional trip to Beijing since Pelosi’s transgression 15 months earlier. US 10’s were trading at 5% ( law of big numbers ) which was a hugely significant level.
What ever took place between Schumer and Xi, on the Monday following the meeting, US bonds turned lower in yield. Over the following 3 months, China bought UST’s driving yields from 5% to 3.75. That’s the equivalent to 7 rate cuts. The UST buying in Oct was the biggest purchase of US bonds in 16 months and the resulting rally in US 10’s was the biggest in 40 🚨years. The point being, that if you respect the one China policy, China will be a friend to your bond markets. After all, China needs a strong US consumer. Trumps turn on Taiwan after his trip to meet with Xi, should have been the end of the lesson. But it seems not. At the recent round of meetings for the Shanghai initiative Wang Yi met with Rubio. No mention of Iran. Why ? Wang Yi reminded Americans that one China policy is sacrosanct, and while America seemed to have learned this lesson post XI/Trump meeting a few months ago, where Trump acknowledged to the Chinese that he was against Taiwanese independence, would not travel 9000 miles to bail them out and now, via the support that he has shown for Takaichi, he is right back where he started, only he's not only taking on China, he's taking on the market.
In response to Wang Yi's comments, Rubio told China to stop bullying Japan. This copper fastened American support for the Japanese which by no coincidence result in co-ordinated intervention.
But let's examine the intervention. Firstly, it appears that the Americans may not have actually sold that much foreign currency against the Yen, and notably, they chose to use the euro, not the Dollar. That they avoided the dollar and still got caught up in this mess is concerning. It shows both vulnerability ( afraid to under mine the Dollar at a time of bond market stress ) and ineptitude, in that they underestimated what they were up against. If you look at the data on the week of the Intervention, the carry trade outflow was almost 20 bio Usd. However, most of the near 90 Bio dollars (5% of Japans FX reserves) that were used, only to see Usd/yen back in the range of where they started, so some massive force took the other side of the intervention for a grand total of 60-65 bio usd.
Pissing in the wind comes to mind. There is only one conclusion we can draw here. The buyer was sovereign which then points you to China. Is this a Pelosi redux. How do I come to this conclusion.
1. Rubio pointed us in this direction telling us openly the US felt China was bullying Japan, but look at the reaction from the Chinese. Xi recently visited north Korea. North Korea has escalated its missile attacks towards Japan 200mile territorial zone ever since. Then Putin visited the Kiril islands long disputed territory between Russia and Japan. There are countless other examples of China and its pals upping the pressure.
It’s worth noting there are two other examples where China shows its heft in weaponisation of markets. Let’s take the failure of Oil to rally to $200. Undoubtedly China was prepared for the spike in energy prices and the resulting inflation it would generate just like they orchestrated a rally in CNY REER from Oct 2019, way before they’d informed the west. Two bouts of inflation weaponised by the Chinese cannot be mere coincidence. Covid inflation first and now Iran related inflation has put the US under enormous pressure. China withdrawing their buying from the market. Not to mention building its SPR to historic highs suggests they’ve weaponised the oil markets too.
My view is that the world is trying to solve for SOH, but there are a number of agendas at play.
Chinas relationship with Russia is also important. Russia needs a face saving exit badly, but the Ukrainian’s and Europe seem determined to humiliate Putin.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in a recent interview upped the stakes. Where does this leave us?
Until Japan backs down and the failed intervention suggests the US will be left with a choice - save their bond market or save Japan and we know how that ends, China continues to sell the Yen. Yields continue higher. China has every incentive to get the Iranians to settle in SOH but until we get some climb down in Taiwan by the Japanese ( likely pushed by America ) then this bond market pressure will continue unabated. Bessent's promise of unprecedented economic sanctions against iran a) will not get the Irianians to open up SOH short term and likely make things worse, as upward pressure on Oil gives Warsh no choice but to hike. It's a huge game of chicken. Russia increases the intensity of its campaign, becasue here again Europe and Ukraine wont give Putin the face saving exit he needs. All the while China squeezes, but note, the national team can't go on buying stocks forever and this was significant in stabilising US stocks. We may end up in a situation where Trump is forced to forsake support for Takaichi on Taiwan, or we see Xi, rug pull his trip to the US. Bottom line, Iran and North Korea give China and Russia enormous leverage over the US and Japan and at the very minimum, if Japan doesn’t acknowledge “one China” nothing gets resolved.