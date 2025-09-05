Welcome to Hegemoney
Hegemoney is a newsletter about geoeconomics and the dollar.
When you subscribe, you’ll receive weekly analysis on:
How the United States uses financial tools like the dollar to shape the international order, and
Policy or technological approaches to American financial dominance.
We are a team of economists, former staffers, and technologists. We’ve spent decades in the intelligence community, federal agencies, Congress, and building multi-billion-dollar financial technology companies.
You can read more about the vision of Hegemoney in this essay.
Hegemoney is a project by Column, a nationally chartered bank and technology company headquartered in San Francisco.