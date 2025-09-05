Welcome to Hegemoney

Hegemoney is a newsletter about geoeconomics and the dollar.

When you subscribe, you’ll receive weekly analysis on:

How the United States uses financial tools like the dollar to shape the international order, and

Policy or technological approaches to American financial dominance.

We are a team of economists, former staffers, and technologists. We’ve spent decades in the intelligence community, federal agencies, Congress, and building multi-billion-dollar financial technology companies.

You can read more about the vision of Hegemoney in this essay.

Hegemoney is a project by Column, a nationally chartered bank and technology company headquartered in San Francisco.