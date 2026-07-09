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Sanctions jiu-jitsu
Countersanctions laws present a renewed challenge to the U.S.
Jul 9
•
Jess Hoversen
58
3
7
A requiem for the Continental on the Semiquincentennial
America’s first national currency was a mess
Jul 3
•
Jess Hoversen
30
2
June 2026
The X Factor
More OFAC licenses should have a dollar rider
Jun 26
•
Jess Hoversen
40
1
Over the moon
SpaceX represents the best of American equity dominance
Jun 18
•
Jess Hoversen
39
1
3
Imbalances build war chests
And are growing much harder to fix
Jun 12
•
Jess Hoversen
38
5
2
Winner-take-some (maybe)
The world is hedging stables vs. CBDCs
Jun 5
•
Jess Hoversen
42
2
May 2026
Something is rotten in the Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Strait Authority sets a nasty modern precedent
May 28
•
Jess Hoversen
61
13
3
Diagnosing dollar dominance
USD is much more than a reserve currency
May 19
•
Jess Hoversen
56
13
1
Payments get BRIC-ed
You can’t outrun USD(T?)
May 8
•
Jess Hoversen
47
7
A bond by any other name
Panda and dim sum bonds pave the road to an international RMB
May 1
•
Jess Hoversen
42
2
10
April 2026
Swapcraft
Who gets thrown a dollar lifeline?
Apr 23
•
Jess Hoversen
46
2
4
Smeltdown
First sanctions reprieve for oil. Next: tariff relief for aluminum?
Apr 14
•
Jess Hoversen
40
5
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